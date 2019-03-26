Relive the magic of Westlife ahead of the boy band tour with tribute band at YMCA Theatre in Scarborough

Simply Westlife play the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough later this year
Westlife are reforming and hitting the road in the summer with their stadium tour but you can relive their hits with a tribute band at YMCA Theatre in Scarborough before then.

Relive one of the biggest boy bands of all time with Simply Westlife at the YMCA on Saturday April 6 at 7.30pm.

This hit-filled concert recreates the magic of Shane, Mark, Nicky and Kian with hits; such as Flying Without Wings, Swear It Again, If I Let You Go, I Have a Dream and many more.

Tickets: 01723 506750