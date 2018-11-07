Remembrance: the events and services in Scarborough to mark 100 years since the end of World War One

A weekend to commemorate, to stop and to reflect ... as Scarborough is about to join the rest of the nation in marking the centenary of the end of World War One.

It was a conflict that changed society in a way no-one could ever imagine.

Globally, millions of people died during or as a result of the war and as the centenary of their sacrifices approaches, feelings of gratitude and pride within our community have grown.

Scarborough experienced first-hand the atrocity of the conflict and at this remarkable time in history, the town is ready to reflect. Reflect on those who perished, reflect on what the war meant, and on the way it shaped our present.

The town will have a new lasting memorial: on Sunday, after the Oliver’s Mount service, the Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough will help to plant 100 trees to create a centenary memorial wood on the seaward side of the coastal road between the youth hostel and Scalby Manor hotel, off the pathway leading to the Yorkshire Water pump building.

The Remembrance weekend begins with a parade at 5pm on Saturday, from the Grand Hotel to the Spa, in which 100 illuminated poppy lanterns will be carried. At the Spa, a ‘Royal Albert Hall’ style service will begin at 6pm. The service will include performances by the York and Dishforth Military Wives Choirs, Tony Peers Singers and Scarborough Concert Band.

Remembrance is also a chance to offer support. On Saturday, the third annual Armistice Ball will take place at the Crown Spa Hotel.

Organised by Help for Heroes, the 1940s themed event will raise money for veterans and serving personnel. It includes a charity auction. Tickets are on Eventbrite or call 07870 811315.

On Sunday, Armistice Day, a service will begin at 9.30am at Queen Street Central Hall. This will be followed by a parade to the seafront where, after the RNLI service at 10.30am, wreaths will be laid at sea.

The town’s main service led by the Royal British Legion at Oliver’s Mount will begin at 10.30am.

As well as services, the 100th anniversary of the end of the war will be marked by a number of exhibitions showing the dedication of hundreds of local people who wanted to play a part.

Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre will have a memorial candle lit from 11am to 4pm and a screen behind the museum’s window will scroll the names of the 841 people on the

Oliver’s Mount war memorial who died in that war or in its immediate aftermath.

Three wire sculptures of a lone soldier (one for each town in the borough) have been created by Animated Objects Theatre Company.

These are surrounded by fields of textile poppies crafted by local groups, schools and residents.

Remembrance Day is about those who came back as much as those who died, and over the weekend St Laurence’s Church in Scalby will play host to an exhibition celebrating the 184 men from Newby and Scalby who returned from WW1.

On Sunday at 7pm, Scarborough Castle will light a fire beacon symbolising the end of an era of darkness. At 7.05pm, 1,000 cathedrals and churches across the UK will ring their bells in celebration of peace. Local churches including Seamer and Muston are involved.