Remembrance: the village going the extra mile to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice

The village of Hackness is ablaze with red after 47,000 woollen poppies were knitted in time for Remembrance Day.

The fabric flowers were created by a group of yarnbombers in the village, and stretch about two miles. Children at the village school and at the under-5s group also played their part, and there is a display outside the school.

Poppy decorations in Hackness. Picture by Sarah Allan

Organiser Yve Boddy said it was intended to reach 40,000 poppies, but they had exceeded the target.

“We have been going about two years, and had the idea to do this about 18 months ago,” she said. “The knitting group at Newby and Scalby library were fantastic in leading the way, and since then we’ve had help from around 80 people.”

The help has included sponsors, as well as those knitting, crocheting and needle-felting the poppies, and also donations from far and wide.

“It’s been amazing,” said Yve. “We’ve had people sending poppies from Canada, Norway, Sweden who have connections to Hackness, and a 93-year-old from Australia donated buttons.”

A life-sized figutre of a soldier stands near the village hall, where some people have been moved to tears, said Yve.

On Saturday 10 November, at 2pm and 7pm, the village hall hosts a two-hour show in tribute to the fallen. Scripted by Kathleen Hugill, it features poetry, readings and music from Frank James, Hackness Ladies Choir and Ralph Earwicker’s A Cepella choir. Tickets are £6 for adults and £3 for children, with proceeds to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

The knitted poppies will be sold, again in aid of the Poppy Appeal, at the village hallon Saturday 24 November, at 1pm. There is also a justgiving page for donations; search for Hackness Poppy Installation.