Restaurant The View relaunched with new head chef Chris Hobson at Scarborough's Delmont Hotel - this is what's on the menu

Matthew and Tuyfanwy look forward to opening night

​​Be our guest, be our guest – that’s the invitation from the owners and the new head chef at the refurbished The View at the Delmont Hotel in Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Husband and wife Matthew and Tyfanwy Scott took over the hotel on the northside from Matthew’s parents 10 years ago and launched a plan to take the Delmont upmarket including a new restaurant.

They spent £250,000 refurbishing the ground floor including the sea-themed restaurant – complete with anchors, boats, shells and portholes – which overlooks North Bay and Scarborough Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening weekend was all set, then the country was ordered into its first Covid lockdown. It’s been a bumpy ride since – facing closure and providing a ‘home’ for mining company Anglo American employees.

The Delmont Hotel owners Matthew and Tyfanwy with new head chef Chris Hobson

The View is part of a multi-thousand refurbishment of the Delmot in Blenheim Terrace undertaken by the Scotts, who have two children, Riley 13, and his sister Layla, 11.

The building has had new plumbing and electrics. They are halfway through upgrading the 49 bedrooms. In the past three years, costs have soared from £8,000 a room to £20,000.

When the contract with Anglo American ended, the pair reset their plans with chef Chris Hobson coming on board in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris, who lives on South Cliff with wife Toni, phoned the couple when his job at Seagrown, the boat in Scarborough Harbour, ended its hospitality part of the business,.

Inside The Vew - the refurbished restaurant at the Delmont

“It was meant to be. Chris’ vision was our vision,” said Tyfanwy.

The View – with a new menu devised by Chris – opens its doors on Saturday March 22. It will be open seven days a week, including for Sunday lunch.

"The restaurant is for everyone. People can come into the restaurant regardless of whether they are staying here,” said Matt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to put The View on the map,” said Chris. “It is a beautiful location.

I have a fantastic relationship with my suppliers. Everything we have on the menu is sustainable, fresh, seasonal and affordable,” he said.

“I want everyone to feel comfortable coming here,” he said.

Yorkshire suppliers include All Seasons for fruit and vegetables and Solange Bakery, both based in Scarborough Market, Sykes House Farm, Wetherby, Dennis Crooks Fish Merchant, Whitby and Malton-based Yorkshire pasta.

One of Chris’ first jobs was as a pot washer at the Green Lizard and he worked for the Highlander and what was Marmalades in Scarborough. He credits head chefs at the Green Lizard and Marmalades for playing a part in his development as a chef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His launch menu for the View includes: Yorkshire beef short ribs, gourmet burger, catch of the day and traditional fish and chips.

Vegetarian dishes included Yorkshire tortiglioni and spiced aubergines.

Desserts include homemade cheescake and ice cream and sorbet.

The Delmont is hosting a dinner with footballer Neil ‘Razor' Ruddock on Friday March 21. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal and then listen to his stories and meet the former England player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The central defender also played for Millwall, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspurs and Crystal Palace.

Tables at The View can be booked on www.delmonthotel.co.uk or call 01723 364500.

Tickets for the Neil Ruddock event can be booked on https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/