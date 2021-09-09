RETRO SPOTLIGHT: Scarborough Cricket Festival photos

RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic Scarborough Cricket Festival photos

Do you recognise anyone in these old Scarborough Cricket Festival photos from the Scarborough News sports archive?

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 10:57 am

If so let us know by Tweeting us on @SN_Sport

Undefined: twitter

1.

The Yorkshire players celebrate a wicket

Photo Sales

2.

The Yorkshire fielders appeal

Photo Sales

3.

Scarborough Cricket Festival memories

Photo Sales

4.

Guests line up at the Scarborough Cricket Festival dinner

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4