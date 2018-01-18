Rhodes aiming to bounce back in 2018

Scarborough boxer George Rhodes is aiming to bounce back in 2018 as he bids to put a frustrating 2017 behind him.

Rhodes tasted defeat for the first time as a professional when he was stopped by Dan West in March 2017, before a number of last-ditch cancellations.

The Westway-based light-middleweight is set to take to the ring after 12 months out of action when he fights a six-round contest at the Barnsley Metrodome on Friday March 16.

“This is a make-or-break fight for me,” admitted Rhodes.

“After losing the fight in March and then being out injured and having so many fights postponed, I have to get back to winning ways and if I don’t I’d have to consider what my plans are regarding boxing.”

Rhodes is also eyeing up a fight with Hull’s Connor Seymour, after their fight was cancelled at the last minute after the British Boxing Board of Control failed to receive Seymour’s medical papers.

Rhodes added: “There’s been a bit of niggle on social media about it since the first fight was cancelled so late.

“It needs sorting and putting to bed. I want that fight, I’d like to go to Hull and beat him in his home town.

“If I box to my capabilities I know I’ll win that fight, the best me beats the best him.

“We’ll just have to see what happens with that. I have to win in Barnsley first for it to be credible.”

Rhodes is keen to get busy in 2018 and is eyeing up five fights this year, starting with his fight in Barnsley in March.

“I need to get active this year, I have told my promoter Dave Coldwell that I want to fight often and hopefully by May I will have had three fights.”