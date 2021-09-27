Coastguards and Scarborough RNLI rescued a dog from a cliff near Scarborough. (Photo: Lucy Collins/Scarborough RNLI)

The border collie tumbled about halfway down the 350ft cliff near the Blue Dolphin holiday park and Cunstone Nab, a few miles south of Scarborough on Friday, September 24.

The RNLI's inshore lifeboat was launched at about 8.30pm and used night-vision equipment to find the dog.

Once rescuers spotted the frightened dog they guided a coastguard cliff technician as he abseiled down the cliff.

However, the dog was understandably scared and aggressive and so the coastguard was unable to coax the animal into a special rescue hoist.

The coastguard's search team walked with the dog's owner along the clifftop to a point where they could walk down to the sea and then back via the slippery rocks on the shoreline until they were below the dog.

The RNLI said they had to dodge crashing waves shortly after one of the highest tides of the year. A strong swell and perilous rocks prevented the lifeboat from landing ashore.

Crews said it took a long time for the dog to be persuaded by the owner to come down from the cliff. The dog was checked over and had no injuries.