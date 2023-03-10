The incident happened on Sunday February 19, when two paddleboarders came into difficulty and needed to be rescued.

The paddleboarders were being pulled dangerously out to sea by strong currents in deteriorating weather conditions.

Flamborough RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, David Freeman said: "Credit to the volunteer crew for their speedy response and professionalism".

The RNLI in Flamborough have saved the lives of two paddleboarders after they came into difficulty.

The service was reviewed by the RNLI Assessing Office team and it was agreed that two lives were saved, under the RNLI Life Saved guidance, and Flamborough RNLI have been thanked for saving the two lives.

Recently, the RNLI issued advice to those wanting to head out into the sea, and more indepth advice is available on their website.

Remember, if you are heading out into the sea for any water sport: check tide times, avoid off-shore winds, wear a floatation device, and have a waterproof pouch for your phone.