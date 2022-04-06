Road accident causes disruption on Seamer Road, Scarborough
Emergency vehicles are dealing with a road traffic collision on Seamer Road, Seamer.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 2:20 pm
Shortly before 1.30pm today, North Yorkshire Police were called to an accident at the traffic lights next to B&M, on Seamer Road in Scarborough.
A video circulating online shows a white Ford Transit van with a crumpled bonnet and a silver car on a pedestrian island. A barrier has also been knocked over.
Ambulances and police are on the scene.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “Traffic is moving, however you may experience delays to your journey if travelling in the area. “