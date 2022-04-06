Road disruption in Scarborough after a road accident on Seamer Road, Scarborough.

Shortly before 1.30pm today, North Yorkshire Police were called to an accident at the traffic lights next to B&M, on Seamer Road in Scarborough.

A video circulating online shows a white Ford Transit van with a crumpled bonnet and a silver car on a pedestrian island. A barrier has also been knocked over.

Ambulances and police are on the scene.