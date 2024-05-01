Road blocked after collision between A169 at Lockton and Thornton-le-Dale, near Pickering

Motorists are being advised to be aware of delays after a collision between the A169 at Lockton, and Thornton-le-Dale, which has happened this morning.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st May 2024, 12:44 BST
Emergency services are at the scene of the collision which has blocked the road.

Police say: “Please be aware of delays in the area and avoid the road, as it is likely to be closed as officers arrive at the scene.

“Updates to follow.”

