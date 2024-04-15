Road closed to allow fire service to deal with lorry fire on Church Street, Whitby

Police closed the road to allow the fire service to deal with a lorry fire on Church Street, Whitby

The incident happened at 9.36am at the bottom of Green Lane at the junction with Church Street.

Police closed the road from the swing bridge to allow fire crews from Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay to extinguish the blaze.

The vehicle was significantly damaged by fire and what remained of the vehicle was left in situ for recovery to collect.

The Fire Service left the scene at around 10:45am and the road was reopened.

On Sunday (April 14), at 7.36pm, firefighters from Whitby responded to reports of a fire in the open near the river.

They extinguished a small fire in the scrubland and dampened down the area using knapsack sprayers.