Road collision near Scarborough prompts warning by North Yorkshire Police to drivers to avoid the area
North Yorkshire Police are urging motorists to avoid the A170 west of Scarborough after a road accident.
The police are warning drivers to expect traffic disruption on the route at Brompton by Sawdon after a collision involving two cars and a lorry.
North Yorkshire Police say they are on the scene.
They issued a statement to drivers saying: "Please avoid the area while we work at the scene, and find alternative routes for your journeys."