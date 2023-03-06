News you can trust since 1882
Road collision near Scarborough prompts warning by North Yorkshire Police to drivers to avoid the area

North Yorkshire Police are urging motorists to avoid the A170 west of Scarborough after a road accident.

By Graham Chalmers
55 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 6:07pm

The police are warning drivers to expect traffic disruption on the route at Brompton by Sawdon after a collision involving two cars and a lorry.

North Yorkshire Police say they are on the scene.

They issued a statement to drivers saying: "Please avoid the area while we work at the scene, and find alternative routes for your journeys."

