A blaze broke out in Scarborough town centre earlier today (June 25) which resulted in part of Eastborough being closed.

Just after 12.10pm, crews from Scarborough, Filey, Robin Hood’s Bay and Whitby, alongside Scarborough’s Aerial Ladder Appliance, responded to a fire inside The Princess Chippy in Eastborough,

The road from the junction with Queen Street to the Foreshore was closed for public safely, although these have since been reopened.

The shop owner had isolated electrics and applied a fire blanket to suffocate the fire prior to crews’ arrival.

The scene of the blaze in Scarborough town centre.

North Yorkshire Fire and Safety said: “One team of firefighters entered the building wearing breathing apparatus to start attacking the fire and isolate gas while other teams entered neighbouring properties attached to the building in case of fire spread and smoke logging.

“All people inside were accounted for and a total of six breathing apparatus wearers and three hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire.

"A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear residual smoke from inside the premises after the fire was extinguished.

"The cause of the fire is still to be determined.

"Crews will revisit the premises at a later date to complete a post incident engagement.