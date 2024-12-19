Robinson family race to British Quad Enduro Championship glory

Frankie Robinson, 6, won at the British Quad Championship.

​Six-year-old quad rider Frankie Robinson has followed in the footsteps of his successful brother Freddie with a national championship victory.

East Ayton School pupil Frankie won the British Quad Enduro Championship in his debut season. The youngster joined his dad Paul Robinson and older brother Freddie Robinson as all three secured first place in their respective race classes across the country in the British Quad Enduro Championship.

Frankie took top spot on his 50cc quad, following in his brother’s footsteps after Freddie took the 2014 title. Frankie came first in all but one of his 30-minute junior races.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Freddie, who last year took home the prestigious ‘Rider’s Rider’ trophy for good sportsmanship and helping others on the track, moved up to the Clubman class this year, racing against adults for the first time.

Freddie fought hard all year and ultimately clinched the title by just one point after the final round was cancelled due to bad weather and a flooded track.

The teenager has now moved to an international level with his racing after competing in one of Europe’s biggest races the Pont De Vaux 72 hour race, in France this summer.

A couple of gearbox failures meant he was unable to complete the race, however he was one of the youngest entries and during qualifying managed to secure 60th out of 180 riders.

Paul also had an electrical issue with his bike that took him out of qualifying.

They are planning to return in August 2025 to finish what they started.

Proud dad Paul, 51, completed his second year in the expert class and father and son had some epic battles on the track.

This was an emotional moment for Paul who has dreamed of riding alongside his son since Freddie started racing in 2013.

Paul managed to secure second place overall and top spot in the over-40s class.

The Dragon Quad Racing presentation evening took place in Walsall on Sunday November 9, where Team Robinson took to the stage to receive their trophies, with proud mum Jen, and Freddie and Frankie’s sister Valentina looking on.

Team Robinson is sponsored by PBR Electrical Ltd and the bikes are looked after by John Chew Racing over in West Yorkshire.

They are on the lookout for more sponsorship to take their racing to the next level and support Freddie’s sporting success.

The lads have spent some time with Oli Sansom, one of the top British motocross riders, getting their bikes tuned and having some tuition on his private track over in Birmingham. This has really improved their confidence and ability on the track.

Freddie and Paul will be racing in the experts class side by side next season, so Freddie’s next target is to beat his dad on the podium!

Freddie has been working hard on his physical fitness and nutrition after a set back in 2021 when he broke his leg playing rugby, taking him out of the 2022 race season.

Team Robinson will now spend the winter prepping and maintaining their race bikes in an effort to retain their titles in the 2025 season.