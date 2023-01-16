Ryedale householders urged to watch out following spate of shed and garage break-ins

Police have been several reports of sheds and garages being broken into in southern Ryedale, including the Rillington, Yedingham and Helperthorpe areas.

Several power tools and various other items have been taken and other sheds have had attempts made on entry.

North Yorkshire Police said on their Facebook page: “It might be a good time to review your own security.

“Take a good look at your shed and identify the weak security spots such as hinges, windows, and door.

"Rectify any insecurities as soon as possible.”

Police advice includes to consider fitting an alarm; lock everything away, hide items out of sight and consider security marking items; check your insurance covers the content of your shed.

There is further advice available on the North Yorkshire Police website.

