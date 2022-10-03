Ryedale Police seek Street Angel volunteers in Norton and Malton
Ryedale Police have put out a request for people to join the Street Angels team in Malton and Norton.
By Louise Perrin
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:21 am
Updated
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:21 am
Street Angels are a team of volunteers who help people in vulnerable situations on Friday and Saturday nights.
Those interested in finding out more are invited to attend a taster evening with PC 1492 Jones on Saturday October 15 from 9pm-midnight.
Anyone interested is asked to wrap up warm and meet in Malton Market Place outside the church, where PC Jones will answer any about the scheme.