Police have launched a new appeal to find missing Scarborough woman Sarah West, a year after she was last seen.

Sarah West, 48, left her home address on Stepney Road in Scarborough in the early morning of Sunday April 25 2021.

The last sighting of her was around 7.30am that same day on the A165 near Cayton Bay.

Sarah is believed to have been walking along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey.

Sarah is 5ft5 tall, of a very slim build with dark blonde/brown hair and maybe wearing glasses. When she went missing, Sarah was believed to have been wearing jeans, a light-coloured blouse top and brown flat boots. She was possibly carrying a red bag.

Police searches have covered the area extensively, including Reighton and Filey but to no avail.

There have been a number of public appeals, but Sarah has not been located.

Police released a CCTV image captured of Sarah the day before she went missing in which she is pictured wearing the clothing she is believed to have been wearing on Sunday 25 April.

Sarah’s mum Valerie and her sister Rebecca have previously shared this message:

“Sarah, please come home. We love you and we are here for you no matter what.

“We know you are worried about your health and our health and we just want you to come home so we can support you. Together we’ll find the right treatment and the right people to help you and we will be by your side throughout it all.

“There are so many people who love you and care about you.

“We are all praying for you to come home, that’s all we want and we will be here waiting.”

Sergeant Jon Dillon, of the Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “It’s been more than a year now since Sarah was first reported missing and we're continuing to appeal for any information or possible sightings of her that could help the missing person investigation."