Scarborough ABC duo Nico Dale & Harry Sheader claim impressive wins

Two Scarborough ABC boxers looked to continue the club's fine form for the 2024-25 boxing season, when they took part in recent boxing tournaments in Mexborough and Whitby.

First up was Scarborough ABC’s Nico Dale who faced a tough challenge in Swinton’s, Sammy Meenan.

From the first bell the local Swinton boxer was on the attack, throwing a high volume of punches in the direction of the Scarborough boxer, throughout the opening round.

However, Dale refused to be overwhelmed and used superior footwork to evade a determined opponent, whilst making effective use of his own lead jab to constantly pick off Meenan.

This pattern continued into the second round as yet again Dale stuck to his plan of making use of fast straight shots to pick off an aggressive Swinton boxer, at long range.

Into the third and final round, it became evident that the South Yorkshire boxer was now slowing down, allowing the Scarborough boxer to step in and land hurtful body shots and uppercuts in an effort to seal a victory.

There was little surprise when the final bell sounded, that the judges were all in agreement in awarding Dale a much deserved unanimous points decision.

Dale’s clubmate, Harry Sheader made the short trip to Whitby where he was matched against the hard hitting southpaw boxer, Emre Ozbay, of the New Welfare Hartlepool Boxing Club.

As both boxers entered the ring it was evident that Sheader appeared to have considerable height and reach advantages over the stocky Ozbay. With the sound of first bell still ringing out both boxers took to the centre of the ring, with the Hartlepool puncher immediately looking to land heavy backhand shots. Sheader, however, obviously had other plans and straight away looked to control matters from long range.

It very soon became evident that the jab from the Scarborough boxer, was able to pierce his opponents defence. This then creating an opening for his backhand, which landed a cleanly throughout the opening round.

Into round two and a brave Ozbay tried to again take the fight to Sheader, who responded again with excellent use of his jab and and good footwork to maintain distance.

As the round progressed it was the Scarborough boxer, who looked to be building the points up as he landed his shots before stepping out of range of any counter punches.

The third and final round again seen a determined Hartlepool boxer, initially, taking the fight to his elusive opponent. Things changed mid way through the round when Sheader landed with a heavy right hand, knocking Ozbay’s heading back. Before Sheader could then capitalize on his success, the referee jumped in to give the Hartlepool boxer a standing eight count.

To his credit Ozbay again went on the front foot in an effort to land a shot that might swing things in his favour.

Sheader, however, continued to apply the pressure from long range to see out the round, before having his hand raised and being announced a unanimous points winner.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​