News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
10 minutes ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
44 minutes ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
2 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Scarborough actors secure three top prizes at Saltburn Drama Festival

Two Scarborough amateur drama groups secured six nominations and three top prizes at this year’s prestigious Saltburn Drama Festival.

By Chris CurtisContributor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:20 GMT

Held over three days, the long-running annual festival ended on Saturday night.

Cresta Amateur Drama Society’s production was written and directed by renowned Scarborough playwright Sue Wilding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entitled “A man I can’t remember”, and set in a nursing home, it follows Freddie, a disgraced former megastar comedian (played by Chris Curtis) meeting up with his estranged daughter Annie (Hannah Curtis) who is now an international pop star.

Bananadrama: Rachel Emerson, Paul Spencer, Shari Gledhill and Chris Parrinder.
Bananadrama: Rachel Emerson, Paul Spencer, Shari Gledhill and Chris Parrinder.
Bananadrama: Rachel Emerson, Paul Spencer, Shari Gledhill and Chris Parrinder.
Most Popular

After an encounter with Annie’s bodyguard (which was nominated ’best comedy moment’) Freddie tries to justify his years of absence, whilst Annie is only interested in visiting her ailing mother.Kevin Sykes won “Best Cameo” for his portrayal of the bodyguard.

Chris Curtis won “Best Actor” for Freddie. Hannah Curtis was nominated “Best Youth Actor” and Denise Pearson was nominated “Best supporting actor” for Nancy, the care home worker.Another Scarborough drama group “Bananadrama” also came home with silverware for “Loud grief and quiet joy” written and directed by Scarborough playwright Shari Gledhill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Spencer won “Best Supporting Actor” whilst Chris Parrinder and Rachel Emerson were both nominated in the “Best Actor” category.

There were a total of six productions in the festival.

In rehearsal: Annie (Hannah Curtis) has lost interest in her dad Freddie (played by her real-life dad Chris Curtis)
In rehearsal: Annie (Hannah Curtis) has lost interest in her dad Freddie (played by her real-life dad Chris Curtis)
In rehearsal: Annie (Hannah Curtis) has lost interest in her dad Freddie (played by her real-life dad Chris Curtis)

The winning Scarborough groups plan to bring a joint performance of their plays in the town in the near future.Anyone who would like to be added to Cresta Amateur Dramatic Society’s mailing list to receive information about forthcoming productions should email [email protected].

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Rave reviews for the Comedy of Errors (more or less) due to open at Scarborough’...
Kevin Sykes won “best cameo” award for his portrayal of the Bodyguard.
Kevin Sykes won “best cameo” award for his portrayal of the Bodyguard.
Kevin Sykes won “best cameo” award for his portrayal of the Bodyguard.
Denise Pearson and Hannah Curtis were both nominated for awards.
Denise Pearson and Hannah Curtis were both nominated for awards.
Denise Pearson and Hannah Curtis were both nominated for awards.
Scarborough