Held over three days, the long-running annual festival ended on Saturday night.

Cresta Amateur Drama Society’s production was written and directed by renowned Scarborough playwright Sue Wilding.

Entitled “A man I can’t remember”, and set in a nursing home, it follows Freddie, a disgraced former megastar comedian (played by Chris Curtis) meeting up with his estranged daughter Annie (Hannah Curtis) who is now an international pop star.

Bananadrama: Rachel Emerson, Paul Spencer, Shari Gledhill and Chris Parrinder.

After an encounter with Annie’s bodyguard (which was nominated ’best comedy moment’) Freddie tries to justify his years of absence, whilst Annie is only interested in visiting her ailing mother.Kevin Sykes won “Best Cameo” for his portrayal of the bodyguard.

Chris Curtis won “Best Actor” for Freddie. Hannah Curtis was nominated “Best Youth Actor” and Denise Pearson was nominated “Best supporting actor” for Nancy, the care home worker.Another Scarborough drama group “Bananadrama” also came home with silverware for “Loud grief and quiet joy” written and directed by Scarborough playwright Shari Gledhill.

Paul Spencer won “Best Supporting Actor” whilst Chris Parrinder and Rachel Emerson were both nominated in the “Best Actor” category.

There were a total of six productions in the festival.

In rehearsal: Annie (Hannah Curtis) has lost interest in her dad Freddie (played by her real-life dad Chris Curtis)

The winning Scarborough groups plan to bring a joint performance of their plays in the town in the near future.Anyone who would like to be added to Cresta Amateur Dramatic Society’s mailing list to receive information about forthcoming productions should email [email protected].

Kevin Sykes won “best cameo” award for his portrayal of the Bodyguard.