Scarborough and Filey fire crews attend a number of incidents over the weekend

On Friday, June 2, at 10.14pm crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a bin on fire on Foreshore Road. The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish.

On Saturday, June 3, at 8.35am, crews from Filey and Scarborough attended a fire in a residential property in Filey. Crews entered the property in breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using hose reels. A thermal image camera was used to check the property. No people were involved in the fire.

At 9.49pm, on Gallows Field, Scarborough, crew from Scarborough attended a small bonfire consisting of rubbish left unsupervised which they extinguished using one hose reel jet.

Scarborough fire crews have attended several incidents over the weekend - pic Richard Ponter