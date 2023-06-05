Scarborough and Filey fire crews attend a number of incidents over the weekend
On Friday, June 2, at 10.14pm crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a bin on fire on Foreshore Road. The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish.
On Saturday, June 3, at 8.35am, crews from Filey and Scarborough attended a fire in a residential property in Filey. Crews entered the property in breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using hose reels. A thermal image camera was used to check the property. No people were involved in the fire.
At 9.49pm, on Gallows Field, Scarborough, crew from Scarborough attended a small bonfire consisting of rubbish left unsupervised which they extinguished using one hose reel jet.
On Sunday, June 4, at 3.28pm, Scarborough crew were called to a fire in the open in Eastfield. The crew extinguished the small fire using a bucket of water.