Scarborough and Filey fire crews called to blazing garage in Burniston

Scarborough and Filey fire crews were called out to a blaze at a detached garage in Burniston last night (Nov 2).

By Duncan Atlins
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 2:40pm

Upon arrival, around 8.20pm, the firefighters found the garage to be well alight.

The fire originated in a tumble dryer, causing 100% fire damage to dryer, garage and the remaining contents.

The occupier isolated the electrics prior to fire brigade arrival and crews used five breathing apparatus, water from two hoses, small tools, lighting and thermal imaging cameras to tackle the fire.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a garage in Burniston, near Scarborough.

After the fire was extinguished, crews brought down the gable end of the garage for safety reasons.

Earlier in the evening, a fire crew from Malton and the aerial appliance from Scarborough attended a property with a chimney fire at Westow, Malton.

Crews used the aerial ladder platform to gain access to the top of the chimney to extinguish the fire.

The cause is thought to have been an accumulation of soot.

