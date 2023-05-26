News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough and Filey fire crews tackle abandoned caravan set alight on farmland

Scarborough and Filey fire crews were called to put out the remains of an abandoned caravan that had been set alight on farmland.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th May 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 08:14 BST

Crews used water from two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera at the incident at Lebberston.

The call-out was at 11.18pm last night (Thursday May 26).

Earlier in the evening, at East Ayton, both Scarborough appliances attended a large fire in a field.

Crews extinguished the fire, dampened down the surrounding area and gave advice to the landowner.

