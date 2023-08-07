News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team called to injured walker in Wykeham Forest

SMRT were called to a assist a party of three walking in Wykeham Forest after a female in the group slipped on one of the paths and sustained an ankle injury.
By Louise Perrin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 08:25 BST
Wykeham Forest (Image credit: SMRT)Wykeham Forest (Image credit: SMRT)
The call for help was recived by North Yorkshire Police at 2.43pm on Sunday (August 6). A spokesperson for SMRT said: “Once on scene, after initially assessment and the administration of pain relief, we splinted the ankle and carried the lady to the road side on one of our stretchers where we handed her over to a crew from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust for transportation to definitive medical care.

"We then drove the other two in the group back to their car at Bakers Warren.

"We wish the lady a speedy recovery and would like to thank the young lad in the group for ‘shouting’ us into the find site and helping carry kit back out to the road."

Eight team members and two team vehicles were deployed for three hours.

