Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team called to injured walker in Wykeham Forest

Wykeham Forest (Image credit: SMRT)

The call for help was recived by North Yorkshire Police at 2.43pm on Sunday (August 6). A spokesperson for SMRT said: “Once on scene, after initially assessment and the administration of pain relief, we splinted the ankle and carried the lady to the road side on one of our stretchers where we handed her over to a crew from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust for transportation to definitive medical care.

"We then drove the other two in the group back to their car at Bakers Warren.

"We wish the lady a speedy recovery and would like to thank the young lad in the group for ‘shouting’ us into the find site and helping carry kit back out to the road."