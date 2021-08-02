Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team called to two weekend incidents as busiest year continues
Scarborough and Ryedale's Mountain Rescue Team were called to two incidents over the weekend as their busiest year to date continues.
Rescuers were called to Appleton Le Moors on Sunday, August 1 by ambulance crews who were unable to find a woman who had reportedly fallen from a horse and suffered a head injury.
Rescue crews quickly found the woman and provided care before handing over to paramedics due to the severity of the injury. The woman was later taken to hospital.
The mountain rescue team advise that location services should be enabled on mobile phones to assist with finding casualties, should you get into difficulty.
On Saturday (July 31), rescue crews were called just before midday to a man who had suffered a shoulder injury whilst mountain biking in Dalby Forest.
The man found his way back to his car but was unable to drive due to the injury. Rescuers gave pain relief and waiting until family members arrived to collect the biker, his car and to take him to hospital.