Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called to two incidents at the weekend as their busiest year continues. Stock image.

Rescuers were called to Appleton Le Moors on Sunday, August 1 by ambulance crews who were unable to find a woman who had reportedly fallen from a horse and suffered a head injury.

Rescue crews quickly found the woman and provided care before handing over to paramedics due to the severity of the injury. The woman was later taken to hospital.

The mountain rescue team advise that location services should be enabled on mobile phones to assist with finding casualties, should you get into difficulty.

On Saturday (July 31), rescue crews were called just before midday to a man who had suffered a shoulder injury whilst mountain biking in Dalby Forest.