Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team rescues mountain biker with head and neck injuries in Dalby Forest

The casualty was taken to a waiting ambulance. (Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)

The team were called by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a male mountain biker who had sustained head and neck injuries after falling from his bike in the jump park at Dixon’s Hollow.

The incident occured yesterday, Sunday July 18 at 3.46pm.

Reports also suggested a reduced level of consciousness immediately after the fall.

After initial treatment at the site of the accident and due to the mechanism of injury he was placed in a full body vacuum mattress before being carried, by the team, to the waiting ambulance.

The incident was the team's 59th of the year.