Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team respond to two call outs at the same time

The team were initially called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a fallen horse rider who had sustained head injuries on arable land East of Buttercrambe at 12:24pm.

The patient was assessed on scene and evacuated to the roadside by team members after which his wife drove him to hospital for further assessment and treatment.

While deploying to the first incident, the team were called to a second incident in Dalby Forest at 12.42pm.

This resulted in two team vehicles deploying to Buttercrambe while a third vehicle deployed to Dalby Forest.

A cyclist had started to suffer from chest pains and his group had called the ambulance service for assistance.

The patient was assessed on scene and then carried to a forest drive on a stretcher for handover to a road ambulance.