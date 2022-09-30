Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team share images of search for missing Whitby man
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SMRT) have shared incredible images of the search for a man missing from Aislaby near Whitby.
The team were called by North Yorkshire Police at 5.25pm on Wednesday September 28 to assist with locating a vulnerable male aged 48 who had not been seen since 12.30pm earlier that day.
He was last seen near woods close to Aislaby and police were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
The gentleman was described as white, 6ft tall, of large build with grey hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing a black zip up cardigan, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Working with North Yorkshire Police, HMCG, HMCG Helicopter and Humberside Fire and Rescue K9 section, the team searched woodland running south from Aislaby to the bridge across the River Esk at Sleights.
They also searched locations known to the gentleman North and West of Aislaby.
After clearing all the required area without result the team were stood down by the police at 10.13pm. In total 23 team members were deployed for six hours.
North Yorkshire Police contacted the team again on Thursday morning and asked them to revisit the area in daylight to improve coverage and also to conduct a river search from the weir in Sleights downstream to the weir in Ruswarp.
As it was a working day, and thus low numbers of volunteers were able to attend, SMRT asked Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team to assist them.
Sadly the search failed to find the missing gentleman and the police appeal for information continues.
In total nine team members were deployed for seven and three quarter hours.