Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team use Phonefind to locate person lost in Cropton Forest

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SMRT) have used a Phonefind message to locate an individual lost in Cropton Forest.

By Louise Perrin
Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:52 pm
Cropton Forest near Pickering
The team attended the incident at 3.35pm on Thursday September 29 after North York Moors National Park were contacted by a individual who had reported themselves lost on a track in Cropton Forest.

A team member suggested that SMRT try a Phonefind message to help locate the person which quickly established an accurate location for the person and the National Park staff guided them out of the forest.

