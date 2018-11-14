Scarborough and Whitby residents to enjoy free parking over Christmas

Shoppers will be able to park for free in Scarborough and Whitby in the run up to Christmas as the borough council looks to encourage people to shop locally.

The council’s portfolio holder for leisure, Cllr Martin Smith (Con) approved the suspending of charges in some off-street car parks in both towns on Monday.

The suspensions will take place on Thursdays from 3pm on 6, 13 and 20 December and on Sundays from 11am to 4pm on 2, 9, 16 and 23 December.

In Scarborough, the car parks included are Castle Road, Falconers Road, Friarsway, North Street, North Terrace, St Nicholas Parade, St Thomas Street, Victoria Road, Westwood and William Street.

In Whitby Church Street, Cliff Street, Marina Back, Marina Front and St Hilda’s Terrace will all be available to shoppers at no cost.

The council has offered the helping hand to residents and businesses during the festive period for a number of years.

On Sunday (18th) the borough council starts its Countdown to Christmas celebration when Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, will switch on the town’s lights.

The event, sponsored by McCain, will take place on the Foreshore Road from 4pm with a fireworks display at 5pm.

As a result of the celebration, Foreshore Road will be closed to traffic from 2pm until 7.30pm on Sunday.