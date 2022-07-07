Bridlington Town defend a Boro corner Photos by Dom Taylor

The hosts made a bright start, with Jack Griffin heading over from a corner, then Eddie Rodgerson fired wide, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro's first attack saw Dom Tear glance his header wide from an Ash Jackson cross, before the deadlock was broken on 25 minutes, when a cross from Trialist B was headed out towards Kieran Weledji on the edge of the area, and his powerful low shot flew into the bottom right corner.

The lively Jake Charles headed a Jackson cross straight at the keeper, before Brid drew level on 32 minutes when former Boro player Lewis Dennison played the ball into the box, and Ali Aydemir bundled the ball into the net.

Then on the stroke of half-time Noah Stokes passed forward to Dennison, whose first-time shot brought out a superb reaction save from Boro's vastly experienced trialist keeper.

A host of half-time substitutes disrupted the flow of the game, but both sides created chances.

For the home side, Aydemir fired over and Jack Yates had a fierce shot tipped over by Boro keeper Matt Bancroft, while Boro's impressive Trialist B shot narrowly over, then on 57 minutes Ryan Watson played a ball across the area, and Jake Charles was pushed from behind, before getting up to slot home from the penalty spot.

James Cadman set up a chance for Tear, who fired wide, then Nick Hutton shot just over as Boro looked to wrap up the game, but the hosts equalised in the 84th minute, when Yates latched onto a long ball forward, and raced clear to shoot home, despite suspicions of offside.

Lewis Dennison on the attack for Bridlington Town, with Boro defender Will Thornton closing in

Overall, a draw was probably a fair result.

Star player for Boro was Kieran Glynn, who was outstanding in the centre of midfield, while Trialist B looks a very good player.

It was also interesting to see Jono Greening try out two centre-back combinations, Thornton and Cogill in the first half, then Weledji and Burton after the interval.

BORO: Trialist A (Bancroft 46), Weledji, Jackson, Cogill (Burton 46), Thornton (Heslop 46), Cadman, Hutton (Colville 46), Glynn (Watson 64), Charles (Glynn 77), Trialist B (Trialist C 61), Tear (Hutton 74).

MAN OF THE MATCH: Kieran Glynn