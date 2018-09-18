Scarborough Athletic boss Kittrick: Tadcaster clash has huge importance

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is treating tonight's Integro League Cup clash at home to Tadcaster Albion with the utmost importance.

The Boro chief is keen for his players to boost confidence with another big performance after Saturday's impressive 3-1 home win against Basford.

But he also sees it as a good opportunity to throw in a few of the players who haven't had too much game time in recent weeks.

That could mean starts for local lad Jackson Jowett and former Tadcaster loanee Will Annan.

"It is a serious game and a local derby. We have every intention of going out there and doing our best to win it," said Kittrick.

"It will be a good chance for us to go out and pick up back-to-back wins, which would be great for confidence.

"We can also have a look at a few of the players that haven't had too much game time recently because everybody needs minutes under their belts.

"If the performance is good then they will have a break from training this week because they all prefer to play in games.

"But, like last week after the defeat against Marine in the FA Cup, if the performance isn't up to scratch then we'll be bringing them in on Thursday to train."

