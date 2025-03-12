​Scarborough Athletic Club’s Ben Guthrie races to North Yorkshire & South Durham Cross Country League victory at Richmond

Six Scarborough AC members competed in the sixth and final race of the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cross-Country League in Richmond.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Guthrie, who moved up to U17 Men’s this season, sealed an overall league victory with his first overall win, writes Mick Thompson.

In the opening race for Under-11s, nine-year-old Taylor Koekemoer achieved her best score of the league season when finishing 6th of 20 girls and ahead of five boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Senior Women’s race which included Men Over-65, Hester Butterworth was 26th Female overall of 107 and 4th O50.

Tayla Koekemoer.

Bridget Macedonski was 42nd overall, sealing an overall league Women’s O55 title, with a first-place O55 finish.

In the Senior Men’s Race, Darryl Koekemoer was 12th of 100 overall, and his third place O40 resulted in an overall O40 league win.

Mike Padgham competed in the O65 Men’s event and finished sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twenty-five SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Rob Powell was first finisher for SAC in 23rd overall of 240 and 4th O50, Nicola Doody led the club’s females in 10th overall of 111 and 2nd O50.

All Other Male Results; C.Brown 5th Over-50, M. Bowes 2nd O55, M. Rutt 33rd, M. Pepworth 4th O55, D.Lester 11th O50, C. Allen 2nd O65, N. Kilroe 1st Junior 10 Yrs, P. Shepherdson 14th O50, D. Field 8th O60, K.Cousins 21st O50, A. Doody 14th O55

All Other Female Results; J.Graves 1st O60, C.Bilton 4th O45, S.Field 3rd O60, S.Shepherdson 8th O50, L.Lester 8th O45, S.Vaughan 9th O45, J. Hudson 10th O60, S.Houghton 3rd O65, M. Padgham 11th O60, N.Edmond 13th O55, S.Carr 12th O60, M. Pepworth 14th O55, A. Morgan Harriison-Lee 15th O55, M.D’eath 13th O50, H, Casey 14th O60

Helpers; Pete Barnard, David and Susan Bond, Robert Glover, Hilary Casey, Mandy Pepworth, Suzanne Villiers, Chris and Jacob Waite.