Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, which took place at around midnight on September 12.

In particular, they are appealing for information about any suspicious behaviour or people seen near Scarborough Sports Village and the wider area.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] – you can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Stacey Begin.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.