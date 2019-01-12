Scarborough Athletic hang on for battling win against Warrington

Scarborough Athletic showed grit, determination and defensive quality as they collected a battling 1-0 win at home to promotion rivals Warrington Town.

It was a slow beginning to the fixture, with Boro controlling the play, but visiting Warrington having the better opportunities.

The best of the early openings fell to midfielder Jack Mackreth, who drilled just wide after 10 minutes and then saw his long-range free-kick palmed away by Tommy Taylor with the game approaching the half-hour.

Taylor was at it again soon after as he made himself big to to deny Dylan Vassallo and then pushed to safety an effort from Jack Dunn.

There was little to cheer at the other end, with Warrington stopper Anthony McMillan keeping his gloves clean in a very quiet opening 45 minutes.

It was a different story when the second half started, as Boro found the net with their first chance of the afternoon.

Michael Coulson played a clever ball over the top, James Walshaw collected and lofted delightfully over the keeper and into the net.

The advantage could have been doubled just before the hour, as Coulson's initial shot was saved by McMillan, the rebound was then hooked off the line.

The war of attrition commenced once again after this, though Warrington tried manfully to haul themselves back into the game.

Boro were dealt a blow when centre-back Kev Burgess was withdrawn through injury, with full-back Josh Lacey slotting into the middle of the back-four.

Nails were bitten as Warrington tried to unlock the defence, but with Ross Killock leading them magnificently, Boro hung on for what could be a key three points at the end of the campaign.