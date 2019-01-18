Scarborough Athletic make "exciting" new signing

Scarborough Athletic have made an "exciting" new signing to boost their numbers in the latter part of the Evo-Stik North season.

Left-sided player Tom Davie has returned to the club after shining in the divisions above for the past few seasons.

He initially joined on loan from North Ferriby United in September of 2013, scoring seven goals before returning to Ferriby the following February.

Since then he has played for Gainsborough Trinity and Cleethorpes Town, before joining Matlock this season.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "This is a very exciting signing for us.

"He is another young lad, but he has picked up plenty of experience in playing over 150 games in the Conference North.

"I'm sure he will do very well for the club."