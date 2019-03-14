Scarborough Athletic man James Cadman vows to fight for starting place

James Cadman has vowed to keep fighting in his mission to win back his place in the Scarborough Athletic team.

The 23-year-old midfielder has found himself left out of boss Steve Kittrick’s plans in recent weeks, but that hasn’t affected his hunger to help Boro book a place in the Evo-Stik Premier play-offs.

“I’m at an age where I just want to be playing, but that hasn’t been the case,” he said.

“We have a big squad and that means that there is plenty of competition for places, which is good at any club.

“Because of that though, you are always going to have upset players in the stand.

“I was doing really well before, winning the player of the month award, but since then I’ve hardly touched a ball.

“I was happy with how I was playing, but the gaffer has a different opinion. That is something we can have a chat about at training.

“I understand it though, because it is down to the gaffer. He picks the team and makes the decisions.

“He gets the flak when things aren’t going our way, but you have to say that we are doing well, sitting just outside the play-offs, with a great chance of taking one of the places.

“My plan is just to keep on working as hard as I can because I do want to be a part of what is a very important stage of our season.”

Cadman and his teammate Bailey Gooda were recently criticised by Kittrick for leaving early after not being selected for the home defeat against Mickleover.

The former Harrogate Town man takes the blame for that on his shoulders, but at the same time he has explained that his early departure gave him more time to spend with his young family.

He added: “That was probably unprofessional and I do apologise if anyone has taken offence.

“I spat my dummy out a bit and I accept all the blame for that because I was giving Bailey a lift home.

“I am on non-contract though, so when I don’t play I don’t get paid and I live two hours away from Scarborough.

“I love football, but I love my family more, as I’m sure people understand that family comes first.

“I don’t get to spend a lot of time with my four-month-old daughter, so I just saw it as a good opportunity.

“I’m hoping that a line has been drawn under that now and we can all move on.”