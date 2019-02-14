Scarborough Athletic ready to go after stand boost

Scarborough Athletic are looking to begin building their new stand as soon as the final ball of the 2018-19 season has been kicked.

boro’s joint-bid with Scarborough Borough Council for a Football Stadia Improvement Grant of £150,000 was approved this week.

They will also receive a further £100,000 from Flamingo Land from the stadium’s naming rights.

The £290,000 build will push the capacity from 2,070 to 2,800 and though it will remain a Category C stadium, it would allow Boro to play in the National League North.

It will also boost the amount of disabled places in the ground to 12.

Boro chairman Trevor Bull said: “There are bits we can do before the end of the season, but we are looking to build the stand as soon as we can after the last game.

“Once we’ve played our last match, then we’ll be looking to be starting the work straight after.

“If that is the Workington game on Saturday April 27, then we’ll be looking to start the following Monday.

“It has been a long process and I’d like to express my thanks to everyone involved in it.

“We knew we’d have to do something with the stadium since the day we moved in.

“We’ve look at all sorts of plans and we think this is the right one for the football club because it is affordable.

“We have £250,000 of investment from outside the club to help us with it, so the part that the club pays is quite small.

“It will easily be the best stadium around here, which is great for this football club and all the other teams from around the town who will be using it.”

Scarborough Borough Council are also delighted by the news, with leader Cllr Derek Bastiman adding: “It is excellent news, it is really exciting.

“When you get somebody like Trevor Bull at the helm they really deliver.

“The football club is back in Scarborough and doing really well in the league. That is attracting more people, hence you need another stand.

“Working with Trevor, his team and everybody else involved has been a wonderful experience.”

