Scarborough Athletic's Jackson Jowett makes Bridlington Town switch

Scarborough Athletic attacker Jackson Jowett has signed for Bridlington Town on dual forms .

The former Edgehill man was announced as a new signing by the NCEL Premier club before their game this afternoon.

Jowett, who joined the club in pre-season, has struggled to book a place in Steve Kittrick's squad this season.

Boro boss Kittrick is keen for him to go out and get game time.

He said: "We just want him to play some games, which will be good for him, good for Brid and good for us.

"Jackson is 100% still in our plans, he just needs matches."