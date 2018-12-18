Scarborough Athletic's Matty Bowman set to train with Premier League side

Scarborough Athletic's Matty Bowman is set to train with former Premier League champions Leicester City.

Bowman, 18, who joined Boro in pre-season, has been invited to join up with the Foxes' academy set-up from Wednesday through until Friday of this week.

This comes just a few months after he trained with and played for Wigan Athletic Under-23s. The Latics are continuing to keep an eye on his progress.

Bowman said: "I have been invited into the academy to train with Leicester from Wednesday to Friday this week.

"Obviously it’s a big opportunity at one of the Premier League's top clubs, so I'm really looking forward to the next few days."

The right-sided player has also been catching the eye on the national scene with the Independent Schools FA.

He recently turned out for the National Independent Schools Under-18s against Wales Colleges at St.George's Park, scoring one of the goals in a 3-3 draw. Then he made a significant contribution from right wing-back in a 1-1 draw against England Colleges.

After these performances he has been selected to represent the ISFA once again when they host Australian Schools at Bristol in January.