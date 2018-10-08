Scarborough Athletic segregation may become a regular thing believes chairman

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull is expecting segregation to become a regular thing in the future as the club continue to progress.

Tuesday night's Evo-Stik Premier hosts Stalybridge have opted to split home and away fans, which one of the first times this has happened on the road in the history of the club.

This isn't a concern to the Boro chairman and he has moved to underline that this isn't a slight on the club's away-day following.

He said: "It is Stalybridge's call and I expect we'll see more and more of this as we move up the leagues.

"The thing is that clubs at this level and above have the grounds that can make decisions like this easier, especially as we'll be taking more and more fans to away games with us being at the top of the table.

"There is a process for away games, we send a list of our banned individuals because we can't ban them from away games, the away team then act as they see fit.

"Stalybridge had a look at the list and then decided to segregate the fans.

"This isn't a slight on our travelling fans because they are always well behaved.

"It is a bit disappointing, but if it keeps everyone happy and safe, then why not?

"Fans will remember the FA Trophy game at Telford when we were all singing along in the away end and also back in the days of Scarborough FC when every game was segregated.

"We are doing well in the league, so this is a great opportunity to all get together and get behind the team.

Boro have already moved to ban a handful of fans from home games, these are the ones they see as ringleaders for when the trouble starts.

Bull added: "After the Whitby game we have banned some of the individuals that are seen as the ringleaders.

"The trouble that we have had are caused by a very small minority and we are doing what we can to make sure that it stops."