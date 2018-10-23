Scarborough Athletic snap up duo ahead of Gainsborough trip

Scarborough Athletic have recruited midfielder Jamie Forrester and striker Luke Lofts ahead of tonight's Evo-Stik Premier trip to Gainsborough Trinity.

The pair have both made the move from North Ferriby United, who currently lie at the bottom of the division, while Boro lead the way at the top.

Luke Lofts, blue kit

Forrester has previously spent time with Boro before moving on to Bridlington Town and then Ferriby, while Lofts, who has hit four goals this season, began his career in the youth ranks of Championship side Hull City.

Both will go into the squad for tonight's game.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "We are delighted to have them both on board.

"Jamie was with us two years ago and at the time Chris Bolder and I told him to go and learn his trade in the game. He has done exactly that, coming back a well-developed all-round player.

"He was Ferriby's outstanding midfield player when we played them in both games recently and he has turned down the offer of a contract at Gainsborough to come here.

"Luke is a good footballer and a goalscorer, who is capable of changing games.

"He started off at Hull and has got all the attributes to take him to any level he wants to play at.

"We are adding Luke to our current list of excellent strikers and the fact that he has scored the goals he has this season means that we now have four players in the top few of the leading goalscorer list in this league."