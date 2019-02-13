Scarborough Athletic take a look at former Doncaster Rovers man

Scarborough Athletic have moved to cast their eyes over a former Doncaster Rovers midfielder as they head into the final months of the season.

Morgan James has been training with Steve Kittrick's side and he also did the warm-up at the Flamingo Land Stadium ahead of last weekend's win against Stafford Rangers.

Morgan James

The 19-year-old made two appearances for Rovers' first team in the Checkatrade Trophy after progressing through the ranks at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Boss Kittrick said: "We are having a look at Morgan and we'll take things from there."