Scarborough Athletic v Bamber Bridge - All you need to know

Scarborough Athletic entertain Bamber Bridge in the Evo-Stik Premier on Saturday.

Current form: Bamber Bridge have gained victory in two of their last five games in all competitions. They started this period off with a 3-3 FA Cup draw against Cleethorpes, before losing 5-0 in the replay. Bridge bounced back well with a 6-1 victory Over Stafford Rangers, but they were brought back down to earth when they lost 2-1 at Whitby Town. On Tuesday, Bridge won 3-1 at home to North Ferriby.

Boro, meanwhile, have won three out of five, beginning with the 1-1 draw against Mickleover, before they slipped to a 3-2 home loss against Nantwich. Boro hit back with a 2-0 victory at home to Witton and then won 3-1 at Stafford. In midweek, Boro claimed a 3-2 win at Stalybridge Celtic.

One to watch: Alistair Waddecar has already hit a number of goals from his berth on the right of midfield this season.

Rival view: Boss Neil Reynolds, on speculation about him heading to FC United, said: "The club have received an approach from FC United and I believe that that has been declined. I'm manager of Bamber Bridge until I'm told otherwise. It is business as usual, we are focusing on the away trip to Scarborough."

Team news: Matty Dixon should return, though Boro are waiting to hear back from James Cadman.

Matt Dudley is ruled out for Bridge with a broken shoulder.

Betting: Boro are favourites being priced at 8/15, with a draw being 3-1 and Stalybridge are priced at 4/1.