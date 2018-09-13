Scarborough Athletic youngsters edge out Sproatley

Scarborough Athletic Under-11s edged their way to a 3-2 win against a strong Sproatley team in the first round of the Hull League Cup.

Boro fell behind in their first-ever cup game when Sproatley converted a corner from close range.

Boro’s heads didn’t drop though and they replied with a counter-attacking goal when Joseph Southwick netted after a good ball from TJ Priest.

After the break, Boro twice got in behind the hosts’ back-line to great effect, with Louis Gledhill-Battye and Jacob Render both getting on the scoresheet.

Sproatley pulled one back to make it 3-2, but they couldn’t find the equalising goal and Boro held on for the win.

Manager Maciej Kapczynski was very proud of his team performance, saying: “We were very brave and defended well.

“I was extremely happy as I saw a very united team that helped and supported each other on the pitch.

“All the players played really well, but I think Joseph Southwick, Connor Mason and Harvey Holder deserved special mention.”

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s powered to a 12-0 victory in their Hull League Cup clash against Burlington Jackdaws.

In their first competitive outing of the season, Boro looked confident throughout.

After an opening five minutes of great passing and movement, the first goal came when Reggie Steels picked up the ball wide on the left, he drifted inside before curling home off the post.

Not soon after the first goal, it was Steels again who pounced on a loose ball and fired high into the roof of the net to make it 2-0.

With Riley Foster adding a third just before half-time, the Jackdaws were still in the game, having hassled and hurried their counterparts well in the first half.

However, the class of Boro and their intricate passing and movement ultimately proved too much with a further nine goals after the break.

Steels completed his hat-trick to make it 4-0, while Rio Stuttard also chipped in with a treble.

George Birley struck twice, with others following from Finlay Hopper, Connor Webster and Reuben Taylor.

It was a great start to the season for Boro, who hope to go one better in the cup this year and get into the final after losing out in the semi-finals last year.

There were competitive debuts for Jake Gallagher and Harry Pinder.

Scarborough Athletic Under-10s lost out 7-3 against York City in their first game in the Junior Premier League North.

Kobi Crawford struck two of the goals for Boro, while Luca Stuttard netted the other.

The trio of Crawford, Stuttard and keeper Leo Nicholson all impressed.