Scarborough based handywoman shares her experience amidst a growing demand for tradeswomen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A recent report by tradesperson search platform My Local Toolbox has show a significant rise in the demand for tradeswomen.

The report shows that more homeowners are wanting to hire female tradespeople than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handywoman Lindsey Flintoft, who lives on Raleigh Street, Scarborough, carries out a number of trades but specialises in carpentry and painting.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handywoman Lindsey

She spoke about what first motivated her to pursue a career in the trade, she said: “I’ve always been good with my hands and enjoy building and making things, so doing something I enjoy while being paid for it is a win-win.

“I worked in engineering after leaving school and then had kids.

"Being self employed made it a lot easier to juggle home life – I only had myself to answer to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Flintoft left the engineering industry 11 years ago and has since been self-employed as a handywoman.

She said: ”Working as a handywoman, every day is different. I offer such a wide range of skills and trades, not every day is the same.

“Being a female in a male orientated profession is unusual.

“I get daily comments about how wonderful it is to have a tradeswoman doing the job.

"A lot of my customers are elderly female ladies that are happier having a woman in the house.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Flintoft said that the job can be very rewarding, she said: ”I particularly enjoy finishing a job and being proud of it, knowing the customer is happy with my work.”

Giving advice to women considering a career as a tradesperson, Ms Flintoft said: “Carry out some jobs at home and for friends and family to get some experience with a more forgiving customer first, and then build from there. “Consider an apprenticeship and working with somebody else before going alone to increase your experience.

“Be organised and always keep the customer informed on start dates and prices.