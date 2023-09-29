Scarborough based handywoman shares her experience amidst a growing demand for tradeswomen
A recent report by tradesperson search platform My Local Toolbox has show a significant rise in the demand for tradeswomen.
The report shows that more homeowners are wanting to hire female tradespeople than ever before.
Handywoman Lindsey Flintoft, who lives on Raleigh Street, Scarborough, carries out a number of trades but specialises in carpentry and painting.
She spoke about what first motivated her to pursue a career in the trade, she said: “I’ve always been good with my hands and enjoy building and making things, so doing something I enjoy while being paid for it is a win-win.
“I worked in engineering after leaving school and then had kids.
"Being self employed made it a lot easier to juggle home life – I only had myself to answer to.”
Ms Flintoft left the engineering industry 11 years ago and has since been self-employed as a handywoman.
She said: ”Working as a handywoman, every day is different. I offer such a wide range of skills and trades, not every day is the same.
“Being a female in a male orientated profession is unusual.
“I get daily comments about how wonderful it is to have a tradeswoman doing the job.
"A lot of my customers are elderly female ladies that are happier having a woman in the house.”
Ms Flintoft said that the job can be very rewarding, she said: ”I particularly enjoy finishing a job and being proud of it, knowing the customer is happy with my work.”
Giving advice to women considering a career as a tradesperson, Ms Flintoft said: “Carry out some jobs at home and for friends and family to get some experience with a more forgiving customer first, and then build from there. “Consider an apprenticeship and working with somebody else before going alone to increase your experience.
“Be organised and always keep the customer informed on start dates and prices.
"Be reliable. It’s amazing how many customers moan about other trades not offering these key things.”