Scarborough-based historian to give Ancient Egypt talk

Ancient Egyptologist Joann Fletcher will give a talk on the country's links to Yorkshire at St. Mark's Church, Newby.

The talk will explore the links between Egypt and the county that can be traced back to Roman times.

The first accurate account of Egypt's ancient sites was published by a Yorkshireman as early as 1615.

The county also has more pyramids than any other part of England, while also homing the oldest obelisk and full-sized Egyptian temple.

The talk will take place on Friday, October 5, starting at 7:30pm. Admission is free, with donations to St. Mark's Church welcomed.