Scarborough bins torched on Bonfire Night - North Yorkshire Police seek witnesses

The offence occurred in the alleyway between Prospect Road and Murchison Street near the Nares Street exit at around 8.45pm on Saturday November 5.

The bins were destroyed and the fire caused scorch mark damage to a nearby property.

The incident has left the community concerned as police try to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

Two bins were torched in a Scarborough alleyway.

North Yorkshire Police said on their Facebook page: “It may have been Bonfire night but that was not an excuse for someone to deliberately set fire to these two bins.

"Fire is dangerous and arson is a crime.”

Now they are attempting to track down the culprit.

Police would like to hear from anyone who:

Saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence

May know the identity of those responsible for this crime

Was travelling in this area by vehicle and may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation

Live in the area and have CCTV including video doorbell footage which could assist officers with their enquiries

Anyone who can help our investigation is urged to call North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC GamblesEmailing [email protected] – information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12220198996 if you are providing information.