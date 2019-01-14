Scarborough Borough Council Chief Executive to leave his role 'to explore new challenges'

Scarborough Borough Council's Chief Executive has announced his intention to retire from his role.

Jim Dillon will leave the local authority at the end of June this year.

His duties and responsibilities will remain the same until his departure and will include his usual Returning Officer role at this year's council elections.

Reflecting on his decision, Jim said: "I joined Scarborough Borough Council as Chief Executive in 2006 and so with almost 13 very rewarding years served at the authority, I feel that the time is right for me to explore new challenges. It has been an absolute privilege to work with such wonderful people in the best place on the planet.”

During his tenure at the council, Jim has led the authority through the borough's most significant period of regeneration in recent decades.

Leader of Scarborough Borough Council, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “I would like to place on record my appreciation for everything Jim has done whilst acting as Chief Executive. Jim’s commitment to the authority is second to none and his experience on delivering transformation has improved the performance of the council and our borough tremendously.

“Outside the borough, Jim is held in the highest regard both with his peer group and the local government family. Jim has been instrumental on many occasions in influencing the local business community and helping to deliver millions of pounds of inward investment.

“As Leader, I could not have wished to work with anyone better than Jim. He is a Chief Executive of the highest calibre. He is always available to give good, sound advice and his open door policy and ways of working have been welcomed by many councillors, irrespective of political persuasion.

“I would like to wish Jim all the best for whatever the future holds for him. I know he will leave the authority in a far better position than it was in when he joined; a transformation that is very much down to his unstinting professionalism and commitment.”