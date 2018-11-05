Scarborough Borough Council move to quash Oliver's Mount organiser rumours

Scarborough Borough Council have had their say on rumours that Oliver's Mount races for 2019 now have an organiser.

Officials from Auto 66, the former organiser of the races, had sent out a letter last week appearing to confirm agreed dates at the Scarborough track.

This, however, appears not to be the case, with the council saying that there currently is no organiser in place for the event.

A statement from Scarborough Borough Council said: “The reference to us confirming dates for next year is untrue.

"We are not working with or granting any permissions to Auto 66.

"We terminated the club's licence to race last year and that hasn't changed. We are still actively exploring opportunities with other parties to continue the venue’s important road racing legacy.”