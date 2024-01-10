News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Scarborough care home residents join with hundreds from across the UK for Big Quiz of the Year

Staff and residents from Scarborough Hall care home on Mount View Avenue, joined fellow keen quizzers from over 250 Barchester care homes and hospitals around the UK to put their collective general knowledge to the test.
By Jessica LarkinContributor
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:12 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 12:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Scarborough Hall took on its sister homes from across the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital had the best quizzers.

From historical humdingers and musical musings to pictorial puzzlers and connective conundrums, the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General Manager, Charlotte Nurse said: “We’ve got some excellent quizzers at our home - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved and collectively their general knowledge is pretty phenomenal!”

Most Popular
Quizzers at the ready! Barry, Doreen, Barbara and John Quizzers at the ready! Barry, Doreen, Barbara and John
Quizzers at the ready! Barry, Doreen, Barbara and John

Margaret, resident at Scarborough Hall Care Home said: “It has been a lovely afternoon. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”

Related topics:Scarborough