Scarborough care home residents join with hundreds from across the UK for Big Quiz of the Year

Staff and residents from Scarborough Hall care home on Mount View Avenue, joined fellow keen quizzers from over 250 Barchester care homes and hospitals around the UK to put their collective general knowledge to the test.

Scarborough Hall took on its sister homes from across the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital had the best quizzers.

From historical humdingers and musical musings to pictorial puzzlers and connective conundrums, the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

General Manager, Charlotte Nurse said: “We’ve got some excellent quizzers at our home - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved and collectively their general knowledge is pretty phenomenal!”

Quizzers at the ready! Barry, Doreen, Barbara and John