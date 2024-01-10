Scarborough care home residents join with hundreds from across the UK for Big Quiz of the Year
Scarborough Hall took on its sister homes from across the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital had the best quizzers.
From historical humdingers and musical musings to pictorial puzzlers and connective conundrums, the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.
General Manager, Charlotte Nurse said: “We’ve got some excellent quizzers at our home - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved and collectively their general knowledge is pretty phenomenal!”
Margaret, resident at Scarborough Hall Care Home said: “It has been a lovely afternoon. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”